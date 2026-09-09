Lionel Messi Set to Become New Owner of C.D. Eldense

Lionel Messi is on the brink of becoming the owner of C.D. Eldense, a Spanish second-division club. The deal involves purchasing the shares from Colombian group TH Soluciones. The agreement has yet to complete final legal procedures and authorization from the High Council for Sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:55 IST
Lionel Messi Set to Become New Owner of C.D. Eldense
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi appears poised to be the new owner of Spanish second-tier club, C.D. Eldense. The Argentine football star has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to purchase the shares from the current majority stakeholder, TH Soluciones Group S.A.S.

The acquisition follows Messi's earlier purchase of UE Cornella in Spain's fifth division this year. The transition of ownership awaits the completion of legal formalities and the approval of the High Council for Sports. The process is in its final stages, although an exact completion date remains unspecified.

C.D. Eldense, currently positioned 20th in the Segunda standings, has progressed from regional leagues to the second division under TH Soluciones's leadership over recent years. As Messi plans to acquire the club, changes and new developments are anticipated in the near future.

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