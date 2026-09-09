Robin Raikkonen Joins Red Bull: A New Racing Prodigy Emerges

Robin Raikkonen, Kimi Raikkonen's son, has joined Red Bull’s driver development program. The 11-year-old, known for his karting skills, aims to follow the path of successful F1 drivers. Red Bull and Kimi emphasize nurturing his talent without undue pressure as he prepares to work with them from 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 17:06 IST
Robin Raikkonen Joins Red Bull: A New Racing Prodigy Emerges

In a significant move for the motorsport world, Robin Raikkonen, son of 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen, has joined the prestigious Red Bull driver development program. At just 11 years old, Robin's karting prowess has earned him a place among potential future racing stars.

Kimi Raikkonen expressed his excitement, highlighting the opportunities this program offers to young talents. "Robin will benefit from a thoroughly comprehensive program that aims to hone his natural racing abilities," Kimi noted, emphasizing the balanced approach Red Bull employs in grooming prospective F1 drivers.

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull’s team principal, commended Robin's abilities, citing his impressive speed and racecraft. With aspirations to develop Robin’s skills progressively, Red Bull draws parallels to other young talents making their mark in the racing world, illustrating the program's continued commitment to fostering future champions.

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