A Regnal Farewell: King Harald V's Final Journey

Norway bids farewell to King Harald V, a beloved monarch known for his reformative spirit, in a grand ceremony on Wednesday. The somber event concludes a 13-day national mourning period as Norway reflects on the king's extensive reign.

A procession from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral will begin at 1200 local time, culminating in a church service with international dignitaries such as Prince William, Princess Anne, and Japan's Crown Prince Akishino in attendance. The nation will unite in a minute of silence as the service commences.

The funeral also brings attention to family challenges. Queen Mette-Marit will accompany Queen Sonja despite recent health issues, while Marius Borg Hoiby faces scrutiny due to legal troubles. The event signifies the end of an era as the nation prepares for new leadership under King Haakon.