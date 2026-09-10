Dublin Guardians Triumph on Home Soil with Breakthrough Victory
The Dublin Guardians secured their first ETPL victory on home turf in Malahide, led by Craig Young's remarkable five-wicket haul. Ending their winless streak, the Guardians chased down the Belfast Wolves' total of 107 convincingly. The team's energized spirit and strategic execution signal a promising Irish chapter in the league.
In an electrifying turn of events, the Dublin Guardians notched their inaugural victory in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) on Irish soil. The Guardians, who previously struggled to clinch a win, broke their winless streak against the Belfast Wolves at Malahide, marking a pivotal moment for the team.
Craig Young, a local seamer, spearheaded the bowling attack with a phenomenal five-wicket performance that dismantled the Wolves, restricting them to a mere 107 runs. Young's critical breakthroughs included dismissing key players Paul Stirling, David Miller, and Glenn Maxwell, which stymied Belfast's momentum just as they seemed poised for a comeback.
The Guardians' victory was more than just a win; it was a testament to the resilience and camaraderie within the team. David Willey, who top-scored with 44 runs, emphasized the importance of enjoyment and team spirit in their game. The successful chase, concluded in just 14.3 overs, sets a promising precedent for Dublin's prospects in the league.