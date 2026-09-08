Joe Root Praises Kevin Pietersen’s Role as England’s Mentor

England Test captain Joe Root endorses Kevin Pietersen's appointment as a mentor for the white-ball teams. Root, reflecting on his past experiences with Pietersen, appreciates his vast cricketing knowledge. As England gears up for the World Cup, Root sees Pietersen's input as invaluable, especially against spin attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:38 IST
Joe Root Praises Kevin Pietersen’s Role as England’s Mentor
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

England Test captain Joe Root has expressed enthusiasm about Kevin Pietersen's recent appointment as a specialist mentor for the country's white-ball teams. Speaking to the ICC website, Root emphasized Pietersen's significant experience and potential influence, having played alongside him earlier in his career.

Recalling the 2012/13 tour of India, Root highlighted the insights and guidance Pietersen offered, especially in tackling spin bowling. Root described Pietersen as an open and honest figure, and he believes the former cricketer's involvement will be beneficial for the team.

As England prepares for the upcoming ODI World Cup, Root acknowledged the importance of gaining insights from experienced players like Pietersen. Despite their 2-0 lead against Pakistan, Root maintained that the third Test presents fresh challenges, and England aims to remain prepared and vigilant.

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