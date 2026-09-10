French Football Federation Withdraws Support for Infantino's Reelection

The French Football Federation has decided to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino's bid for reelection as FIFA president, according to a report by Le Monde. A source close to the situation revealed the federation's decision, though it remains unconfirmed by the FFF.

Infantino, who is seeking another term, has been criticized for his governance approach, notably concerning the handling of the Folarin Balogun red-card incident during the World Cup.

The French federation's spokesperson declined to confirm the withdrawal report, clarifying that their executive committee had not concluded discussions on the matter.