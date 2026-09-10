French Football Federation Withdraws Support for Infantino's Reelection

The French Football Federation (FFF) is reportedly pulling its support for Gianni Infantino’s reelection campaign for FIFA presidency. Infantino, facing criticism for his governance, particularly regarding the Folarin Balogun red-card incident and other issues, has not yet received official confirmation of this withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:21 IST
French Football Federation Withdraws Support for Infantino's Reelection
Gianni Infantino

The French Football Federation has decided to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino's bid for reelection as FIFA president, according to a report by Le Monde. A source close to the situation revealed the federation's decision, though it remains unconfirmed by the FFF.

Infantino, who is seeking another term, has been criticized for his governance approach, notably concerning the handling of the Folarin Balogun red-card incident during the World Cup.

The French federation's spokesperson declined to confirm the withdrawal report, clarifying that their executive committee had not concluded discussions on the matter.

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