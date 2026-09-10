Pochettino Calls for Spurs to Claim 2016-17 Premier League Title

Mauricio Pochettino suggests Tottenham Hotspur should be awarded the 2016-17 Premier League title following Chelsea's record fine for historical rule breaches. Chelsea admitted to third-party payments and financial reporting violations. Pochettino, then Spurs manager, argues for fairness, stating the club followed league rules unlike Chelsea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:48 IST
Pochettino Calls for Spurs to Claim 2016-17 Premier League Title
Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has proposed that Tottenham Hotspur should inherit the 2016-17 Premier League title from Chelsea due to the latter's violations of league regulations.

The Argentine, previously Spurs' manager, insists the title should be awarded to his former team following Chelsea's record £10.75 million fine earlier this year.

Undisclosed payments over several years have landed Chelsea in hot water, raising questions about the legitimacy of their championship win.

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