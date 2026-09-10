Unveiling a Literary Feat: 201 E-Books Published in a Day

In a groundbreaking achievement, Dr Vaibhavkumar Bhagwanrao Shinde, an esteemed academician and author from Maharashtra, has carved his name into the annals of digital publishing by releasing 201 e-books on July 10, 2026, a single calendar day. Each book comes with a unique International Standard Book Number (ISBN).

The monumental accomplishment has earned recognition from the London Book of World Records and the Book of World Records, under the title “Maximum Number of E-Books Published by an Individual Author on a Single Day.” Encompassing a diverse spectrum of subjects, the collection covers works in English, Hindi, and Marathi and includes biographical accounts, poetry, engineering texts, and more.

Published via Beyond Time Publishers, these works are readily available on over 50 digital platforms globally, revolutionizing access to literary content. The project, a decade in the making, witnessed Dr Shinde's meticulous efforts from research to publication, underlined by the instrumental support of his wife, Dr Pallavi.