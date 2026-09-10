Tragedy at Qingdao: Fatal Fire on Cargo Vessel

Twenty-five individuals tragically lost their lives in a fire aboard a foreign cargo vessel undergoing repairs in Qingdao, China. The incident happened at the state-owned shipyard on Thursday, as reported by Chinese state media.

The fire erupted at 11:15 a.m. local time during repair works on the Ocean Melody, a 20-year-old Liberia-flagged bulk carrier. Authorities reported that of the 42 people present on board, 12 were safely evacuated, while five suffered injuries.

President Xi Jinping has demanded an immediate investigation, emphasizing accountability. The shipyard, part of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has a significant capacity for shipbuilding and repairs.