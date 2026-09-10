Tragedy at Qingdao: Fatal Fire on Cargo Vessel

A blaze aboard a foreign cargo vessel undergoing repairs led to the death of 25 people at Qingdao Beihai shipyard in China. The president has called for thorough investigations. The ship involved, Ocean Melody, managed by Yuyangkunpeng Shanghai, had been docked since August 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:52 IST
Tragedy at Qingdao: Fatal Fire on Cargo Vessel
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Twenty-five individuals tragically lost their lives in a fire aboard a foreign cargo vessel undergoing repairs in Qingdao, China. The incident happened at the state-owned shipyard on Thursday, as reported by Chinese state media.

The fire erupted at 11:15 a.m. local time during repair works on the Ocean Melody, a 20-year-old Liberia-flagged bulk carrier. Authorities reported that of the 42 people present on board, 12 were safely evacuated, while five suffered injuries.

President Xi Jinping has demanded an immediate investigation, emphasizing accountability. The shipyard, part of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has a significant capacity for shipbuilding and repairs.

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