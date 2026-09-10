Cricket's August Aces: Dinusha, Robinson, and Mahmud Shine Bright

In a month bursting with cricket brilliance, three players have made significant impacts on the international stage, earning nominations for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2026. This elite trio consists of Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha, England’s Ollie Robinson, and Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud.

Sonal Dinusha of Sri Lanka captured the cricket world's attention with his stellar batting in the ICC World Test Championship series against India. Dinusha’s prowess was evident as he amassed 420 runs across two matches, boasting an astounding average of 140.00. His century and undefeated scores were instrumental in Sri Lanka's competitive performances.

England's Ollie Robinson was captivating on home soil, spearheading his team's dominance over Pakistan. Robinson's remarkable 16 wickets across two Tests, highlighted by individual figures of 8/80 and 8/35, underscored his capacity as a formidable force with the new ball, significantly contributing to England's series lead.

Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud etched his name in history by steering Bangladesh to a historic Test victory in Australia. In Darwin, Mahmud’s striking figures of 6/55 in the first innings and 3/56 in the second played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's landmark triumph, emphasizing his growing impact on international cricket.