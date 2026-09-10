TSMC Reports Record Revenue Surge Amidst Capacity Expansion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a 53.3% increase in August revenue to NT$514.81 billion, with notable growth in the first eight months of 2026. The company is expanding capacity in response to rising demand for advanced chips, including those for AI and high-performance computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:59 IST
TSMC Reports Record Revenue Surge Amidst Capacity Expansion
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced a remarkable 53.3% increase in revenue for August, reaching NT$514.81 billion (~USD 16.3 billion). This marks a 10.1% rise from July figures as the company continues to exhibit robust growth in 2026, solidifying its position as a global leader in chip manufacturing.

In the period from January to August, TSMC's consolidated revenue climbed to NT$3,386.87 billion (~USD 107.45 billion), representing a 39.3% increase from the same timeframe in 2025. The company is aggressively expanding its capacity to cater to the growing demand for cutting-edge chips, particularly driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

In August, TSMC approved a substantial capital budget of approximately USD 29.44 billion for further capacity expansion, focusing on advanced technology and new fabrication facilities. This financial performance highlights TSMC's ongoing strong revenue growth and its strategic efforts to meet the escalating demand for sophisticated semiconductor technologies.

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