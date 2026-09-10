French Victory at Inaugural Ocean Race Atlantic

Paul Meilhat and the United by the Ocean crew clinched the win in the first Ocean Race Atlantic. The race, featuring IMOCA 60 yachts, saw a thrilling finish off the Brittany coast as Meilhat's team overtook Francesca Clapcich’s 11th Hour Racing in the final miles after a transatlantic voyage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:00 IST
French Victory at Inaugural Ocean Race Atlantic

In a dramatic conclusion to the inaugural Ocean Race Atlantic, France's Paul Meilhat and his United by the Ocean crew emerged victorious on Thursday. They overtook the leading 11th Hour Racing, skippered by American Francesca Clapcich, in the final stretch off Brittany's coast.

The race, a 3,000-nautical-mile journey from New York to Lorient, saw tight competition among the top competitors. Initially, 11th Hour Racing held a slight lead, but shifting winds allowed Meilhat's team to surge ahead at the crucial moment.

This year's edition, organized by The Ocean Race, featured six IMOCA 60 yachts with mixed-gender crews. Despite challenges posed by wind conditions, Meilhat's crew secured a memorable victory in a race marked by close competition and strategic navigation choices.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026