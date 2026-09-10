Rohit Yadav Aims High for Asian Games 2026 in Neeraj Chopra's Absence

Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav is poised and confident as he eyes success at the Asian Games 2026. With Neeraj Chopra, the legendary javelin icon, sidelined due to injury, Yadav and teammate Yashvir Singh aim to fill his sizable shoes.

At the Indian Athletics Series Final, Yadav showcased impressive form, topping the charts with an 81.10 m throw. Despite the pressures of replacing an athlete of Chopra's caliber, Yadav remains unfazed, asserting his preparedness to earn a medal for India.

Reflecting on his performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026, where he finished seventh, Yadav cited rhythm issues and adverse weather conditions as challenges. Anticipating the Asian Games, Yadav has set his sights on surpassing his personal best of 87.68 meters, while acknowledging the rising competitive spirit among fellow Asian throwers inspired by Chopra's global successes.