India's Wrestling Powerhouse Sets Sights on Asian Games Glory

India's wrestling squad is gearing up for an impressive show at the Asian Games 2026, set to be hosted in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. With a team combining youthful energy and seasoned expertise, wrestlers like Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala express optimism in their preparation and medal aspirations.

Panghal emphasizes the importance of regular competitive experience in building mental toughness, allowing athletes to approach high-stakes events like the Asian Games with the calm of a routine match. The shared goal among the squad is clear: aiming for gold, a sentiment echoed by their determination during daily training sessions.

Manisha Bhanwala highlights the strategic advantage of having a Japanese coach and extensive tournament experience, which she believes will be instrumental in facing tough competition. Priya Malik, making her Asian Games debut, remains unfazed by the pressure, focusing on maintaining confidence and delivering her best performance.

Mansi Ahlawat draws motivation from her role model, Sakshi Malik, as she enters her second Asian Games determined to learn from past experiences and achieve medal success. Nisha Dahiya leverages her familiarity with opponents' styles to gain an edge, contributing to the strong legacy of Indian wrestling achievements at international competitions.

The Indian wrestling team, buoyed by past successes and driven by high ambitions, is set to tackle the Asian Games with a resolve to outshine their previous performance in Hangzhou, aiming to enrich India's wrestling history with more medals and glory.