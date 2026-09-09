Charlotte Rose Leads ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship

American athlete Charlotte Rose has taken the lead at the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship, currently taking place in Dublin Bay. On Wednesday, the competition intensifies as participants transition to Gold and Silver divisions.

Despite her top position, Rose approaches this phase with a steady mindset, emphasizing fundamentals and resilience. Fellow competitors include prominent names like Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert and Denmark’s Anna Munch.

The championship, the first of its kind in Ireland, concludes on Saturday, with the Medal Series determining the final podium positions. With lighter winds forecast, the sailors face dynamic conditions after a challenging start.