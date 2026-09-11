New Zealand Rugby: Captain Codie Taylor Leads the Charge

New Zealand has appointed Codie Taylor as captain and reintroduced Richie Mo’unga at flyhalf, making significant changes to their forwards for the crucial test match against South Africa in Baltimore. This strategic overhaul aims to bolster and define the team's lineup for the final encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:16 IST
New Zealand Rugby: Captain Codie Taylor Leads the Charge

The New Zealand rugby team has appointed Codie Taylor as captain for their upcoming match against South Africa, set to take place in Baltimore this Saturday. This action unfolds as the final test in a series that has seen the team implementing key strategic adjustments.

Among the changes, Richie Mo’unga has been recalled to his pivotal position as flyhalf, while comprehensive changes to the forward pack highlight the team's tactical approach. New Zealand's roster includes players like Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan, showcasing a strong and determined lineup.

In preparation for Saturday's high-stakes match, the replacement bench will feature players such as Asafo Aumua and Beauden Barrett, poised to contribute to what promises to be a remarkable rugby display, underscoring New Zealand’s competitive edge on the international stage.

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