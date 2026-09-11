In a significant development, U.S. lawmakers have intensified calls for stringent AI regulations after Jacob Coxon, a researcher from Anthropic, expressed dire concerns about AI safety. His remarks sparked a widespread dialogue across government corridors, emphasizing the urgent need for regulatory oversight in the fast-evolving AI sector.

Coxon's revelations, particularly about potential catastrophic risks associated with AI, have garnered backing from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. This bipartisan support underscores the gravity of the issue, with prominent figures drafting bills to establish comprehensive AI safety protocols.

Notably, California has taken a pioneering step by implementing the nation's first state law mandating independent audits of AI products. This development highlights increasing awareness and action at multiple government levels to tackle the complexities and risks inherent in AI technology.