Rafael Marquez's Quest to Break Mexico's Last-16 Curse

Mexico's new national team manager, Rafael Marquez, aims to transcend a historical barrier that hindered his playing days. Announced in his official presentation on Thursday, Marquez expressed his determination to guide the team beyond the World Cup's last-16 stage, a hurdle he faced across five tournaments as a player.

Representing Mexico in five different World Cups, Marquez experienced elimination in the round of 16 in all of them. As a seasoned former player, he plans to build upon predecessor Javier Aguirre's groundwork instead of starting anew. His noteworthy club career in Europe, particularly with Barcelona, adds to his credentials.

The Mexican team broke a prolonged spell by winning a World Cup knockout match against Ecuador but fell short again in the next round. Anticipated matchups against Colombia, Peru, the United States, and Chile will test Marquez's strategies as he seeks to foster a national team that embodies pride and determination in the upcoming global stage.