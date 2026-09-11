U.S. Sanctions Loom: Treasury Targets Major Bank Amid Iran Tensions

The U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced impending sanctions on a major bank as part of ongoing economic measures against Iran. The sanctions aim to disrupt Tehran’s financial dealings and continue the pressure campaign, which is anticipated to last until after the U.S. midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 04:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 04:13 IST
U.S. Sanctions Loom: Treasury Targets Major Bank Amid Iran Tensions

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, revealed on Thursday that the Trump administration is set to impose sanctions on a significant bank next week. This move is part of an economic strategy to pressure Tehran amidst the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran.

Speaking on 'Real America's Voice,' Bessent withheld the bank's identity and country of origin but confirmed the sanctions would be enforced on Monday. The decision, originally scheduled for Friday, was delayed to honor the ceremonies commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Bessent emphasized the administration’s determination to isolate Iran financially, cautioning potential collaborators about disastrous risks. Under the campaign 'Operation Economic Outcast,' the Trump administration has sanctioned numerous entities, expanding coverage to include key sectors such as shipping, aviation, and technology.

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