In a recent escalation, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine saw both nations engaging in drone warfare targeting each other's key infrastructure. Russia launched attacks on Kyiv's petrol stations with jet-powered drones, resulting in two fatalities, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried as terrorist acts.

Ukraine retaliated with similar drone strikes on Russia, hitting economic structures and oil refineries. This marks a strategic shift in the ongoing war, focusing increasingly on logistics and economic targets to undermine each other's war efforts. Local officials reported casualties in Russia's Tula and Kursk regions.

Amidst stalled frontline battles, both sides deny intentional civilian targets, but the conflict continues to disrupt daily life and economy. With U.S. peace negotiators briefly pausing the tensions, the resumption of attacks highlights the volatile nature of this geo-political conflict, affecting various regions and vital infrastructures.