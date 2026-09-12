Bezzecchi Shatters Misano Record to Secure Pole at San Marino Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia stunned MotoGP competitors by claiming pole position for the San Marino Grand Prix, setting a blistering new lap record at Misano. Clocking in at 1:29.982, Bezzecchi became the first to break the elusive one minute 30 seconds barrier, a testament to his skill and resilience.

Despite encountering multiple yellow flags, Bezzecchi maintained his focus, achieving a remarkable time during his first stint. Meanwhile, drama unfolded as Johann Zarco of LCR Honda impeded the Italian, prompting a stewards' investigation. Alongside Bezzecchi on the front row are Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, both pushing their limits in pursuit of top honors.

The intense competition saw championship leader Jorge Martin take fifth fastest, while Francesco Bagnaia struggled on his Ducati, starting 14th on the grid. With Marquez edging closer in points and Bezzecchi not far behind, the race promises thrilling action and a fierce battle for championship standings.