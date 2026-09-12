Trump Points Finger at Iran for Saudi Oil Pipeline Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of being potentially responsible for an attack on Saudi Arabia's key East-West oil pipeline. The attack halted operations along a major route for exporting crude without using the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Trump implied Iran's involvement in the attack on the crucial oil channel. He revealed having a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, describing their relationship as friendly.

Trump further noted that Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen contacted his administration expressing a desire for the U.S. to stay out of the conflict, while indicating tensions with another unnamed country.