BRICS: Unity in Diversity – Crafting a New Global Order

The BRICS nations made a significant diplomatic breakthrough with a joint declaration during their summit in New Delhi, aiming to strengthen their global influence. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to translate unity into concrete global results.

The summit aimed to bridge divides between Iran and the UAE over the Gulf conflict, coinciding with renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities. Negotiators agreed on a declaration condemning unilateral aggression, ensuring the bloc's united stance is emphasized.

Despite ongoing conflicts in the Gulf, Modi highlighted India's diplomatic efforts to achieve consensus. The BRICS seeks to reform global institutions dominated by Western powers, advocating for a fairer international order.