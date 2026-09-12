Unexpected Windfall: High Hopes and High Rewards at World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Australian high jumper Nicola Olyslagers experienced an unexpected twist at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Despite falling short of the title, her second-place finish earned her a career-best $75,000, vastly exceeding her expectations for the runners-up prize.

Though Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh conquered the women's high jump with a 1.99m leap, Olyslagers' consolation came in a lucrative form. The event's substantial $10 million prize fund marked a revolution in athletics' financial rewards, aiming to match lucrative sports like tennis and golf.

The championship also highlighted opportunities for lesser-known athletes. Britain's Success Eduan and Georgia Hunter Bell found excitement in the substantial prize funds, symbolizing a significant shift for the sport. Yet, despite the record-breaking prizes, athletics still aims to scale up financially compared to other sports.