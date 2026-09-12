Unexpected Windfall: High Hopes and High Rewards at World Athletics Ultimate Championship
Australian high jumper Nicola Olyslagers originally thought she had faced a frustrating night at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, despite clearing 1.95 meters and finishing second. However, she was surprised to learn her silver medal earned her $75,000, a substantial prize in an event with a record $10 million purse.
Australian high jumper Nicola Olyslagers experienced an unexpected twist at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Despite falling short of the title, her second-place finish earned her a career-best $75,000, vastly exceeding her expectations for the runners-up prize.
Though Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh conquered the women's high jump with a 1.99m leap, Olyslagers' consolation came in a lucrative form. The event's substantial $10 million prize fund marked a revolution in athletics' financial rewards, aiming to match lucrative sports like tennis and golf.
The championship also highlighted opportunities for lesser-known athletes. Britain's Success Eduan and Georgia Hunter Bell found excitement in the substantial prize funds, symbolizing a significant shift for the sport. Yet, despite the record-breaking prizes, athletics still aims to scale up financially compared to other sports.
ALSO READ
-
Triumphant Champions: Highlights from the World Athletics Ultimate Championship
-
Comeback Kings: Ingebrigtsen and Duplantis Shine at Ultimate Championship
-
Champions Emerge at Inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship
-
Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Triumphant Return: A Comeback to Remember
-
Embracing the Creator Economy: Athletes Monetizing Beyond the Track