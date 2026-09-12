Trump's Unification Nod: A Stir in Irish Waters

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a controversial preference for the unification of Ireland with British-controlled Northern Ireland. During his visit to Dublin, Trump remarked that he'd "love" to see such unification, despite potential frustrations for London and Northern Ireland's unionists.

His comments follow the stance of Britain's new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, who recently declared a Northern Ireland referendum is not currently being considered. The Good Friday Agreement grants the British government discretion over any referendum, historically easing tensions between Irish nationalists and unionists.

Trump's Irish visit coincides with his Republican Party's campaigning in the U.S., as critics prepare protests against his tour. Additionally, the Irish government's pro-Palestinian stance, as seen in its recent trade law, has been noted internationally, drawing both support and criticism.