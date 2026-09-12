Ducati's Marquez Triumphs in Thrilling San Marino Sprint

Ducati's Marc Marquez secured a remarkable victory in the San Marino Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, overtaking Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who had been favored on home turf.

Although Bezzecchi shattered the lap record during qualifying to take pole position, Marquez expertly maneuvered his Ducati to seize the lead at turn one and never looked back.

The win brought Marquez within 14 points of championship leader Jorge Martin, who finished third, while Bezzecchi's impressive performance positioned him 22 points off the lead.