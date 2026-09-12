Ducati's Marquez Triumphs in Thrilling San Marino Sprint

Ducati racer Marc Marquez claimed victory in the San Marino Grand Prix sprint, beating local favorite Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia. The win brings Marquez closer to MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin. Bezzecchi, despite breaking the lap record, couldn't hold off Marquez's decisive lead after turn one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 19:02 IST
Ducati's Marquez Triumphs in Thrilling San Marino Sprint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ducati's Marc Marquez secured a remarkable victory in the San Marino Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, overtaking Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who had been favored on home turf.

Although Bezzecchi shattered the lap record during qualifying to take pole position, Marquez expertly maneuvered his Ducati to seize the lead at turn one and never looked back.

The win brought Marquez within 14 points of championship leader Jorge Martin, who finished third, while Bezzecchi's impressive performance positioned him 22 points off the lead.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

Rethinking Global Tourism: How Local Value, Smart Data and Circularity Can Drive Development

Can Life Skills and Digital Training Unlock Better Futures for Nigeria’s Adolescent Girls?

Building a Resilient Thu Duc: How Coordinated Investment Could Lift GVA 65 Percent by 2040

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026