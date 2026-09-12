Thrilling San Marino Showdown: Marquez Triumphs Against Bezzecchi

At the San Marino Grand Prix sprint, Ducati's Marc Marquez delivered a spectacular performance, outpacing Aprilia’s local favorite Marco Bezzecchi, and closing the gap on MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin, who finished third.

Despite Bezzecchi breaking the lap record to secure pole position, it was Marquez who dominated from the start, executing a flawless launch and overtaking at the first turn to claim an early lead. Though Bezzecchi matched his pace initially, Marquez shifted gears and extended his advantage.

In a race marked by strategic overtakes and precise navigation, Marquez's victory was secured with a lap record just before the finish. Bezzecchi, although ending second, achieved his best sprint result of the season, while Fabio Di Giannantonio and others completed the top rankings.