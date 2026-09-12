Crypto Titans Fuel Reform UK's Election Revival

Cryptocurrency billionaires Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo have each committed £36 million to Britain's anti-immigration Reform UK party, significantly enhancing its campaign funds. This financial boost, totaling £72 million in two days, comes amidst allegations of funding irregularities, allegations that the party firmly denies.

These substantial donations surpass what the Labour and Conservative parties spent in the last election, according to Electoral Commission data. They provide Reform UK, led by veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, with a significant advantage as it seeks electoral success by 2029. Both Harborne and Delo have clarified they expect nothing in return for their contributions, aside from seeing the party prepared for governance.

The donations arrive in the wake of claims that two senior aides allegedly facilitated foreign funding for political polling. While Reform UK denies these accusations, Labour has urged a police investigation. Despite the controversy, Farage has expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing the party's readiness for the upcoming electoral battle.