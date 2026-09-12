Ingebrigtsen Withdraws from 1,500m Spotlighting Epic Rivalry with Kerr

Jakob Ingebrigtsen withdrew from the World Athletics Ultimate Championship's 1,500m event to avoid racing twice in three days as he recovers from Achilles surgery. The Norwegian athlete's decision delays his rivalry with Josh Kerr, after clinching the 5,000m title amid his comeback journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 21:37 IST
Ingebrigtsen Withdraws from 1,500m Spotlighting Epic Rivalry with Kerr

Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen has opted out of Sunday's 1,500 meters final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. His decision delays a much-anticipated face-off with British rival Josh Kerr.

Ingebrigtsen celebrated victory in the 5,000 meters on Friday, marking a significant milestone in his return to athletics after Achilles surgery earlier this year. The withdrawal reflects his cautious approach to recovery, following nearly a year away from competition due to injury.

Despite the setback, Ingebrigtsen expressed satisfaction with his progress, aiming to achieve full fitness by 2027. Meanwhile, the rivalry with Kerr, reignited by recent critical remarks from Ingebrigtsen, remains deferred.

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