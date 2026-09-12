Lando Norris Stuns with Unbelievable Pole at Spanish Grand Prix

In a thrilling qualifying round at the Spanish Grand Prix, Lando Norris claimed pole position for McLaren with an outstanding lap that amazed the racing world. Narrowly edging out Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli by 0.011 seconds, Norris's drive was hailed as a masterpiece, clinching his 19th career pole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 21:34 IST
Lando Norris Stuns with Unbelievable Pole at Spanish Grand Prix
Lando Norris

In a remarkable display of skill, Formula One champion Lando Norris secured pole position for McLaren at the Spanish Grand Prix's newly unveiled Madring circuit. Norris delivered an astonishing lap, clocking in at 1:31.824, narrowly surpassing Mercedes's emerging star Kimi Antonelli by an impressive 0.011 seconds.

The British driver, taken aback by his performance, described the lap as 'one of the best' of his career, showcasing a near-perfect execution that team boss Andrea Stella labeled as a 'masterpiece.' Despite a minor error in the last corner, Norris's exceptional drive was enough to secure the top spot in qualifiers.

Amidst tough competition, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen trailed closely behind, with Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri ranking seventh. As teams prepare for Sunday’s challenging race, Norris's pole position offers a significant advantage at a track where overtaking proves difficult.

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