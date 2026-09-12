Harrison and Skupski Clinch U.S. Open Men's Doubles Title

Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski emerged victorious against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz to win the U.S. Open men's doubles title. The American-British pair claimed the first set 6-4 and persevered through a tiebreak in the second set, securing their second Grand Slam doubles title of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 23:55 IST
Harrison and Skupski Clinch U.S. Open Men's Doubles Title
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In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski triumphed over Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz to secure the U.S. Open men's doubles title on Saturday. The duo's victory comes after a hard-fought match, culminating in their second Grand Slam doubles title this year.

The American-British pairing took charge in the first set, with Harrison delivering a crucial two-handed backhand return to break for a 4-3 lead. They maintained their momentum to clinch the set 6-4, despite strong efforts from their German opponents in the subsequent set.

Facing a determined challenge, Harrison and Skupski showcased resilience, maneuvering through a tense tiebreaker. Ultimately, Skupski's decisive return forced an error from Krawietz, sealing the win for the reigning Australian Open champions.

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