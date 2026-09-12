Kolisi's Strategic Face-off: South Africa Gears Up for Decisive Clash Against New Zealand

South Africa’s Rugby captain Siya Kolisi discusses his team's strategies ahead of facing a revamped New Zealand team in Baltimore. With a 2-1 lead in the series, Kolisi emphasizes the importance of adapting to changes in the All Blacks lineup and maintaining a strong physical presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:23 IST
Kolisi's Strategic Face-off: South Africa Gears Up for Decisive Clash Against New Zealand

South Africa's rugby leader, Siya Kolisi, confidently asserts his team's readiness to confront a revamped New Zealand lineup as they prepare for the final installment of what is often dubbed 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry.' The much-anticipated match will determine the series winner, with South Africa holding a 2-1 advantage.

During a Friday press conference, Kolisi emphasized the determination to avoid a series draw against a New Zealand team reinvigorated with strategic shifts, including Richie Mo’unga's re-entry and modifications in the forward pack.

Kolisi acknowledges the challenge posed by a refreshed All Blacks team, characterized by their high-speed playstyle, contrasting South Africa's power game. His focus remains on ensuring his team capitalizes on their strengths and adapts to New Zealand's dynamic approach.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI-Driven Digital Twins Could Reshape Hospitality, but Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key

Antibiotic Free Materials Could Change How Health Systems Fight Resistant Infections

When Economic Freedom and Bank Credit Deepen Africa’s Income Divide

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026