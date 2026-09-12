Kolisi's Strategic Face-off: South Africa Gears Up for Decisive Clash Against New Zealand

South Africa's rugby leader, Siya Kolisi, confidently asserts his team's readiness to confront a revamped New Zealand lineup as they prepare for the final installment of what is often dubbed 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry.' The much-anticipated match will determine the series winner, with South Africa holding a 2-1 advantage.

During a Friday press conference, Kolisi emphasized the determination to avoid a series draw against a New Zealand team reinvigorated with strategic shifts, including Richie Mo’unga's re-entry and modifications in the forward pack.

Kolisi acknowledges the challenge posed by a refreshed All Blacks team, characterized by their high-speed playstyle, contrasting South Africa's power game. His focus remains on ensuring his team capitalizes on their strengths and adapts to New Zealand's dynamic approach.