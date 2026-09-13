South Africa Clinches 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' Title with Dominant Display

South Africa has retained its rugby dominance, emerging victorious over New Zealand with a definitive 43-28 win in the series finale. This triumph secured a 3-1 series victory for the Springboks in 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry,' underscoring their supremacy on the global stage.

The Springboks showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, outscoring the All Blacks with six tries compared to the latter's four. Key performances from players such as Damian de Allende, Morne van den Berg, Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Cameron Hanekom highlighted South Africa's prowess.

New Zealand, led by captain Codie Taylor, made a valiant effort with tries from Taylor, Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder, and Beauden Barrett. This conclusion wraps up an intense eight-match, six-week tour of South Africa for New Zealand, marking a return to competitiveness unseen for decades.