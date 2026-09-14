Zverev Claims Victory: A Grand Slam Triumph at the U.S. Open

Alexander Zverev of Germany won his debut U.S. Open title by defeating American Ben Shelton in a riveting final match. This accomplishment marks Zverev's second Grand Slam victory, complementing his earlier win at the French Open this year. The victory adds prestige to his growing career in tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 03:24 IST
Zverev Claims Victory: A Grand Slam Triumph at the U.S. Open
Alexander Zverev

In a display of remarkable prowess, Germany's top seed, Alexander Zverev, clinched his first U.S. Open title by overcoming American Ben Shelton 6-3 7-6(2) 5-7 6-2 in a thrilling final.

Zverev's victory in New York City adds a prestigious achievement to his career, following his French Open win earlier this year, marking his second Grand Slam title.

The German player's triumph at Flushing Meadows not only enhances his standing in the tennis world but also propels him further into the annals of Grand Slam history.

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