Ligent Technologies' Ambitious IPO Bid in Hong Kong

Ligent Technologies, a leading optical communications equipment manufacturer from China, plans to raise up to HK$5.67 billion via an initial public offering in Hong Kong. The company will offer 172 million shares at HK$32.96 each, according to a recent stock exchange filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 03:41 IST
Ligent Technologies' Ambitious IPO Bid in Hong Kong

China's Ligent Technologies is positioning itself for a significant financial leap by aiming to raise HK$5.67 billion through a public offering in Hong Kong.

The optical communications company has released details of the IPO plan on Monday, outlining intentions to issue 172 million shares at a target price of HK$32.96 per share.

The offering seeks to capitalize on investor interest in the growing optical communications field, aligning with Ligent's expansive growth strategies.

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