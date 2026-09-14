Ligent Technologies' Ambitious IPO Bid in Hong Kong

China's Ligent Technologies is positioning itself for a significant financial leap by aiming to raise HK$5.67 billion through a public offering in Hong Kong.

The optical communications company has released details of the IPO plan on Monday, outlining intentions to issue 172 million shares at a target price of HK$32.96 per share.

The offering seeks to capitalize on investor interest in the growing optical communications field, aligning with Ligent's expansive growth strategies.