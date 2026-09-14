Zverev Secures Dream Victory at U.S. Open

German tennis player Alexander Zverev clinched the U.S. Open title by defeating American Ben Shelton. Six years after a missed opportunity, Zverev showcased his champion mentality nurtured at Roland Garros to outplay Shelton in four sets. The win ended a 23-year American men's Grand Slam drought at the U.S. Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 03:59 IST
Zverev Secures Dream Victory at U.S. Open
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev, the top-seeded German, overcame the heartbreak of past U.S. Open memories by triumphing against American Ben Shelton. Zverev's victory marked his first U.S. Open title, winning 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in Sunday's final.

The win came after a disappointing 2020 final where Zverev let slip a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem. However, with renewed confidence from his win at Roland Garros, he delivered a dominant performance, ending Shelton's bid to break a 23-year American Grand Slam drought.

Despite the home crowd's enthusiastic support for Shelton, Zverev stayed focused. He ultimately seized the title on his 11th appearance at the hardcourt major, showcasing his fierce determination and refusing to be rattled by the spirited atmosphere.

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