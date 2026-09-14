Ronaldo Calls for Lifetime Ban on Fans Over Offensive Chants

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged for a lifetime ban on fans responsible for making offensive chants referencing deceased footballer Diogo Jota at a Saudi Pro League match. Both clubs involved, Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun, have condemned the actions, as have the SAFF and SPL, promising thorough investigation and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 04:01 IST
Ronaldo Calls for Lifetime Ban on Fans Over Offensive Chants
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In light of recent events at a Saudi Pro League match, Cristiano Ronaldo has called for stringent action against fans who crossed a line with offensive chants referencing Diogo Jota, a former teammate who tragically passed away.

During the match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal, disturbing chants directed at Ruben Neves led Ronaldo to demand a lifetime ban for those involved. Neves, a close friend of Jota, poignantly responded by gesturing toward the sky.

Both clubs, along with the SAFF and SPL, have issued statements condemning these actions. They have vowed to identify and hold accountable those responsible, taking necessary steps to prevent future occurrences of such behavior.

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