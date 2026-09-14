Barbados Tridents Triumph: Sizzling Victory at CPL 2026 Group Stage Finale

Barbados Tridents dominated the Caribbean Premier League 2026 group stage, defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets at Kensington Oval. Key performances by AM Ghazanfar and Johann Layne helped restrict the Warriors to 99. Brandon King's unbeaten 44 secured the Tridents' victory, advancing them to the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:14 IST
Barbados Tridents Triumph: Sizzling Victory at CPL 2026 Group Stage Finale
Barbados Tridents players celebrating (Photo: CPL website). Image Credit: ANI

In an impressive display, the Barbados Tridents concluded the group stage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 with a resounding victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets at Kensington Oval. The Tridents' dynamic duo, AM Ghazanfar and Johann Layne, each claimed three wickets, limiting the Warriors to a mere 99 runs, their second-lowest total this season, as noted on the CPL website.

The Warriors, having been invited to bat, had a promising start but soon succumbed to Ghazanfar's ferocious spell in the third over, which dismantled the top order and left them in dire straits at 15 for 3. Despite brief resurgence efforts from Glenn Phillips, the Tridents’ relentless spin attack, spearheaded by George Linde, halted any potential recovery by the Warriors.

The Warriors, having dominated much of the season, found themselves outplayed, with multiple early wickets making the chase challenging. Although the Warriors took a few wickets, Brandon King's cautious 44 not out ensured the Tridents completed the chase comfortably, securing their playoff spot. Despite the loss, the Warriors topped the group stage. (ANI)

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