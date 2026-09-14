Wallabies' Strategy Shake-Up: Welcoming New Blood for South Africa Showdown

Wallabies coach Les Kiss prepares Australia for a challenging match against world champions South Africa, emphasizing the need for increased physicality and intensity. Kiss introduces new flyhalf Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and recalls Jordan Petaia, aiming to enhance the squad's competitiveness ahead of the September fixture in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:19 IST
Wallabies' Strategy Shake-Up: Welcoming New Blood for South Africa Showdown

In a bid to enhance their competitive edge, Wallabies coach Les Kiss has acknowledged the need for Australia to escalate their physicality and intensity as they gear up to face world champions South Africa in Perth this month. Kiss has brought in uncapped flyhalf Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, replacing the injured Carter Gordon, and has recalled Jordan Petaia after a three-year hiatus from test rugby.

Having observed the Springboks' rigorous encounters with the All Blacks, Kiss noted that the world champions present a formidable challenge compared to previous opponents such as Japan and Argentina. "The intensity and physicality of past matches have been a step removed," Kiss stated during a press conference in Canberra. The upcoming clash against the Springboks is anticipated to be a significant escalation, he added.

Despite the absence of experienced flyhalves, Kiss emphasized the strategic blend of youthful dynamism and experience. McLaughlin-Phillips, at 22, was chosen for his potential, while Petaia, having returned from international football ventures, is poised to strengthen the roster as the team gears up for additional fixtures against South Africa and the All Blacks in the coming weeks.

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