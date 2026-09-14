Australia's Fresh Talent: Harry McLaughlin-Phillips to Shine

In a strategic move, Australia's rugby head coach Les Kiss has named uncapped flyhalf Harry McLaughlin-Phillips to the national squad ahead of the test against South Africa in Perth on September 27. The young player's inclusion comes as a replacement for the injured Carter Gordon.

Alongside McLaughlin-Phillips, the squad welcomes back Jordan Petaia, signaling a strong lineup for the upcoming contest. Petaia's return is anticipated to bolster the team's performance, providing a mix of youthful energy and experienced skill to the unit.

The changes reflect Kiss's commitment to maintaining a competitive edge against a formidable South African side, promising an exciting confrontation in the world of international rugby.