Daniel Maldini's Driving License Suspended After Car Crash

Daniel Maldini, an Italian footballer, had his driving license suspended after a car crash in Milan due to exceeding the legal alcohol limit. He sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized briefly. Toxicology tests returned negative results, and Maldini will resume training with Cagliari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:53 IST
Daniel Maldini's Driving License Suspended After Car Crash

Italian footballer Daniel Maldini has had his driving license suspended following a car accident in Milan, where tests revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit, according to local police sources.

Maldini, who represents Cagliari, was one of six individuals who sustained minor injuries after his Porsche collided with another vehicle. The incident occurred early Sunday morning. The 24-year-old forward was taken to the hospital for examination and was later discharged.

Initial tests showed Maldini's blood alcohol content as 0.91 grams per litre, above Italy's legal limit of 0.5 g/l. Further testing for drugs was also carried out but results are pending. Despite the incident, Cagliari confirmed Maldini's toxicology results were negative, allowing him to resume training.

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