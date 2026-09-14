Dollar Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions and AI Concerns

The U.S. dollar surged to a two-week high as Middle East conflicts increased oil prices, prompting investors to seek the safe-haven currency. AI-related warnings also bolstered the dollar, coinciding with anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Global bond yields rose amid energy supply worries and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:23 IST
Dollar Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions and AI Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar reached its highest point in two weeks on Monday, driven by escalating conflicts in the Middle East and rising oil prices, which led investors to flock to the dollar as a safe-haven asset. Recent dips in the yen were overshadowed by these moves.

Financial markets witnessed a significant uptick in the dollar index, then up by 0.4%, marking its strongest level since early September. Meanwhile, the euro slid to a one-month low, and the British pound also declined.

Energy market disruptions, including Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, pushed Brent crude prices up by 3%, straining global bond yields and adding pressure on central banks to possibly hike interest rates, further strengthening the dollar in a climate of persistent geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026