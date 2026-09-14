Dollar Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions and AI Concerns
The U.S. dollar surged to a two-week high as Middle East conflicts increased oil prices, prompting investors to seek the safe-haven currency. AI-related warnings also bolstered the dollar, coinciding with anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Global bond yields rose amid energy supply worries and geopolitical tensions.
The U.S. dollar reached its highest point in two weeks on Monday, driven by escalating conflicts in the Middle East and rising oil prices, which led investors to flock to the dollar as a safe-haven asset. Recent dips in the yen were overshadowed by these moves.
Financial markets witnessed a significant uptick in the dollar index, then up by 0.4%, marking its strongest level since early September. Meanwhile, the euro slid to a one-month low, and the British pound also declined.
Energy market disruptions, including Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, pushed Brent crude prices up by 3%, straining global bond yields and adding pressure on central banks to possibly hike interest rates, further strengthening the dollar in a climate of persistent geopolitical tensions.
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