Sunita Ahuja Brings Ganpati Bappa Home with Dance and Devotion
Sunita Ahuja joyfully celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, personally welcoming Ganpati Bappa amid song and dance while her husband, actor Govinda, is away in the US. Continuing a tradition started by her late mother-in-law, Sunita emphasized her commitment to the yearly festival, embodying cultural and familial dedication.
Sunita Ahuja recently expressed her immense joy and dedication in personally welcoming Ganpati Bappa to her home for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Speaking to ANI, she revealed that this year she took on the task herself, a role typically undertaken by her husband, actor Govinda, or their son Yashvardhan.
Sunita shared that the tradition of bringing Lord Ganesha into their home was initiated by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. She reaffirmed her commitment to preserving this cherished family tradition every year. Sunita joyfully celebrated the occasion with singing and dancing as she brought Ganpati home.
While Sunita led the celebration, Govinda was overseas in the United States. She confirmed his expected return, stating that he would likely join the family rituals tomorrow if fatigue from travel delayed his participation. Ganesh Chaturthi is actively celebrated nationwide with fervent devotion, traditional rituals, and community gatherings.