Sunita Ahuja Brings Ganpati Bappa Home with Dance and Devotion

Sunita Ahuja joyfully celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, personally welcoming Ganpati Bappa amid song and dance while her husband, actor Govinda, is away in the US. Continuing a tradition started by her late mother-in-law, Sunita emphasized her commitment to the yearly festival, embodying cultural and familial dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:17 IST
Sunita Ahuja Brings Ganpati Bappa Home with Dance and Devotion
Sunita Ahuja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sunita Ahuja recently expressed her immense joy and dedication in personally welcoming Ganpati Bappa to her home for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Speaking to ANI, she revealed that this year she took on the task herself, a role typically undertaken by her husband, actor Govinda, or their son Yashvardhan.

Sunita shared that the tradition of bringing Lord Ganesha into their home was initiated by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. She reaffirmed her commitment to preserving this cherished family tradition every year. Sunita joyfully celebrated the occasion with singing and dancing as she brought Ganpati home.

While Sunita led the celebration, Govinda was overseas in the United States. She confirmed his expected return, stating that he would likely join the family rituals tomorrow if fatigue from travel delayed his participation. Ganesh Chaturthi is actively celebrated nationwide with fervent devotion, traditional rituals, and community gatherings.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026