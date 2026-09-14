Taiwan Warns Travelers of New Risks Under China's Entry Rules

In light of China's recently introduced entry and exit regulations, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) and security experts have raised alarms over the risks posed to Taiwanese nationals traveling to China. Despite these concerns, Taiwan has no plans to elevate its travel alert for China, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

MAC Deputy Head Shen Yu-chung emphasized the threat these regulations pose to Taiwanese businesspeople, semiconductor industry employees, and others, urging them to reconsider their travel plans to China. Shen highlighted that the regulations might force travelers to disclose sensitive digital data and business information to Chinese authorities.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the regulations permit authorities to bar individuals from exiting China without prior notification, especially if they're deemed a threat to national security or involved in export control violations. The forum where these issues were discussed was organized by the Asia-Pacific Elite Interchange Association.