Taiwan Warns Travelers of New Risks Under China's Entry Rules
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council alerted Taiwanese travelers about potential risks due to China's new entry and exit regulations, which could impact business, personal, and information security. Despite these concerns, Taiwan is not yet raising its travel alert level for China. The warning was issued ahead of a Taipei forum on the matter.
In light of China's recently introduced entry and exit regulations, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) and security experts have raised alarms over the risks posed to Taiwanese nationals traveling to China. Despite these concerns, Taiwan has no plans to elevate its travel alert for China, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).
MAC Deputy Head Shen Yu-chung emphasized the threat these regulations pose to Taiwanese businesspeople, semiconductor industry employees, and others, urging them to reconsider their travel plans to China. Shen highlighted that the regulations might force travelers to disclose sensitive digital data and business information to Chinese authorities.
Furthermore, he pointed out that the regulations permit authorities to bar individuals from exiting China without prior notification, especially if they're deemed a threat to national security or involved in export control violations. The forum where these issues were discussed was organized by the Asia-Pacific Elite Interchange Association.
ALSO READ
-
Chidambaram Urges Persistent Engagement with China for Problem Resolution
-
AI Tool Claude Exploited in Chinese Surveillance of Dissident, Religious Groups
-
China and India Offer to Mediate Ukraine Conflict
-
Global AI Arms Race: China and U.S. Battle Over Control
-
China Stocks Waver Amid AI and Semiconductor Weakness