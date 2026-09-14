Chancellor Merz Calls for Unity in Europe's Crucial Times

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the critical period ahead for Europe in protecting the continent's freedom and peace against Russia. He vowed to maintain support and demonstrate its importance, addressing an audience at a press conference in Finland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:42 IST
Chancellor Merz Calls for Unity in Europe's Crucial Times
Chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that Europe faces a critical period in its efforts to uphold freedom and peace amid external threats from Russia.

Merz assured his commitment to sustaining support and persuading citizens of the importance of these efforts.

Speaking at a press conference in Finland, he stressed this as Europe's own interest.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026