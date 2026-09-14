Chancellor Merz Calls for Unity in Europe's Crucial Times
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the critical period ahead for Europe in protecting the continent's freedom and peace against Russia. He vowed to maintain support and demonstrate its importance, addressing an audience at a press conference in Finland.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that Europe faces a critical period in its efforts to uphold freedom and peace amid external threats from Russia.
Merz assured his commitment to sustaining support and persuading citizens of the importance of these efforts.
Speaking at a press conference in Finland, he stressed this as Europe's own interest.
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