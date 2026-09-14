Liverpool's Strategic Game Plan: Navigating a Packed Schedule

Liverpool's manager, Andoni Iraola, is adjusting to the demanding Premier League schedule, assessing which players can handle playing every three days. Despite experienced players like Virgil Van Dijk coping well, the adaptation of younger and new players remains challenging. Iraola plans player changes, debuting Giorgi Mamardashvili against Tottenham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:51 IST
Liverpool's Strategic Game Plan: Navigating a Packed Schedule
Andoni Iraola

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is navigating the rigors of the Premier League schedule, focusing on understanding each player's adaptability to playing every three days. This came as Liverpool prepared to face Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup third round.

Despite an initial inconsistent league start under Iraola, including three draws in four matches, Liverpool has shown potential with a Champions League win against Atletico Madrid. Iraola expressed that recognizing players like Virgil van Dijk, who can manage hectic schedules without performance dips, is crucial. Adapting newer and younger talents remains a consideration.

Moreover, Iraola hinted at lineup changes for the Tuesday cup tie against Spurs, set to feature Giorgi Mamardashvili's debut in goal, replacing Alisson Becker. Additionally, Joe Gomez's return could strengthen the squad, while Conor Bradley continues his absence due to injury.

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