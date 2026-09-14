High Profile Names Emerge in Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Investigation Intensifies

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR in the Disha Salian death case, naming prominent figures like Aaditya Thackeray and Rhea Chakraborty, following a Bombay High Court order. The case, linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, draws significant attention and controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:19 IST
High Profile Names Emerge in Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Investigation Intensifies
Advocate Nilesh Ojha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered an FIR in connection to the mysterious death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Prominent individuals, including Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and others have been named in the FIR.

According to Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha's father Satish Salian, the FIR has been filed under multiple serious charges, including gang rape and murder, after the preliminary verification of Satish Salian's complaint. Ojha stated that the list of accused includes high-profile names, former police officers, and others involved in alleged evidence tampering.

The move comes after the Bombay High Court expressed concerns over the initial handling of the case and directed a thorough CBI probe. Disha Salian's death, initially recorded as an accidental death, has drawn widespread attention, with various public figures urging for transparency and justice.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026