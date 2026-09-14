High Profile Names Emerge in Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Investigation Intensifies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered an FIR in connection to the mysterious death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Prominent individuals, including Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and others have been named in the FIR.

According to Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha's father Satish Salian, the FIR has been filed under multiple serious charges, including gang rape and murder, after the preliminary verification of Satish Salian's complaint. Ojha stated that the list of accused includes high-profile names, former police officers, and others involved in alleged evidence tampering.

The move comes after the Bombay High Court expressed concerns over the initial handling of the case and directed a thorough CBI probe. Disha Salian's death, initially recorded as an accidental death, has drawn widespread attention, with various public figures urging for transparency and justice.