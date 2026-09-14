Iraola's Learning Curve: Navigating Player Readiness for Liverpool's Grueling Schedule

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is navigating the challenges of managing player workloads as his team prepares to face Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup. With an inconsistent Premier League start, Iraola is studying which players can handle playing every three days, while considering strategic line-up changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:18 IST
Iraola's Learning Curve: Navigating Player Readiness for Liverpool's Grueling Schedule
Iraola

As Liverpool gears up for their League Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Andoni Iraola is focused on understanding which players can endure the intense schedule of games every three days.

Despite Liverpool's shaky start to the Premier League season under Iraola, including three draws in four games, the team secured a Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid. Iraola is now diligently assessing how player workloads impact performance.

Iraola plans strategic lineup changes, such as replacing Alisson Becker with Giorgi Mamardashvili as goalkeeper for the upcoming match. While experienced players like Virgil van Dijk prove reliable, Iraola continues to evaluate younger talents and recent arrivals to optimize Liverpool's lineup.

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