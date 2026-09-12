FIFA Under Fire: Denmark's FA Chief Calls for Leadership Change

Denmark's football chief, Jesper Moller, expressed frustration over FIFA's lack of transparency regarding its abandoned proposal to sell commercial stakes in tournaments. Moller urged for Gianni Infantino to step down as president, citing a crisis of confidence. Denmark's FA seeks a credible alternative for the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:21 IST
FIFA Under Fire: Denmark's FA Chief Calls for Leadership Change
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FIFA has come under renewed scrutiny as Denmark's football chief, Jesper Moller, has called for a change in leadership following the organization's evasive response at a Legal Committee meeting. Moller slammed FIFA for not addressing critical questions about its abandoned proposal to sell commercial stakes in tournaments.

Moller expressed surprise and frustration that the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise plan was not even on the agenda, highlighting a failure of leadership under President Gianni Infantino. While Infantino maintains enough support for re-election in 2027, Moller and other European associations are pushing for change at the helm.

The Danish Football Association is actively seeking a credible candidate to oppose Infantino, emphasizing that the current leadership cannot rebuild its credibility. With increasing withdrawals of support from European associations, the pressure mounts on FIFA to address this crisis of confidence.

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