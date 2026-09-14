EU Envoys Extend Russia Sanctions: A Week's Delay for Renewal

In a recent development, European Union envoys have delayed the expiration of sanctions against Russia by seven days. Initially set to expire on September 15, the new deadline is now September 22, due to a lack of unanimous agreement on a six-month renewal.

The sanctions, targeting almost 3,000 companies and individuals, include asset freezes and travel bans. Such measures require the unanimous consent of all 27 EU member states to be renewed, a condition that wasn't met during the latest discussions.

This extension comes at a crucial time as the EU continues to navigate its foreign policies concerning Russia. The week-long delay highlights ongoing diplomatic challenges within the Union.